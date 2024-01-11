Real life '12th Fail' IPS officer's throwback post with wife goes viral

Inspiration of the critically acclaimed film 12th Fail, IPS officer Manoj Kumar Sharma posted a throwback picture on 'X' with his wife, IRS officer Shraddha Joshi, on Wednesday.
Starring Vikrant Massey and Medha Shankar, 12th Fail documents the struggles Sharma faced to become an IPS officer.
The post went viral, amassing over 1.7 million views. People commented expressing their admiration for the couple and complimented their strong relationship.
In his post, Sharma wrote, "Today I found a photo taken a few days after the wedding."
The couple's life story
What started as tutoring sessions during the couple's UPSC preparation, blossomed into love, leading to marriage. Shraddha Joshi who tutored Manoj Kumar Sharma, cleared the PCS exams in 2005, became a deputy collector in Nainital, and later secured an All India Rank of 121 in the UPSC’s 2007 civil services examinations, joining the Indian Revenue Service (IRS).
12th Fail
In Vidhu Vinod Chopra's 12th Fail, Vikrant Massey played the role of Manoj Kumar Sharma while Medha Sharma play the role of Shraddha Joshi.
The couple's love story and the hardships is part reason for the film's success.
The film celebrates the triumph over struggles but also showcases the power of love and determination in fulfilling one's dreams.