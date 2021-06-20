Real Undertaker challenges Akshay Kumar: Netizens say bring it on!

Do you think Akshay Kumar can beat wrestling champion The Undertaker?

Soon after American professional wrestler, The Undertaker challenged the Bollywood action star for a ‘real fight’, Akshay Kumar's quirky reply has left netizens in splits, wondering if the clash is actually a possibility.

To mark the 25 years of the film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, the actor busted the 'myth' that it wasn’t the ‘real’ Undertaker in the film with whom he had a fight scene.

After he came across a meme, that showed Akshay to be a few who had managed to defeat the wrestling legend, he clarified, “A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow! A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film.”

A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film 😊 pic.twitter.com/w7J5z3QGBQ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) June 13, 2021

Reacting to the post, Mark Calaway, the real Undertaker, commented saying, “Ha! Tell me when you are ready for a REAL rematch." Fans loved Mark’s reply and urged Akshay to accept the challenge.

Leaving a hilarious reply, Akshay wrote, “Let me check on my insurance and get back, bro!”

The screenshots of this friendly banter are being shared across social media platforms, with both Akshay and Undertaker’s fans, sharing memes and hilarious one-liners.

Hoping for the news to come true, some fans of wrestling champion Undertaker, who took retirement last year, said that they are excited to see him back in action, while others bet on who will win the clash.

I will be like speechless, bloodless and reactionless if ever this match happens. Cant decide whom to support my childhood hero from WWE or my Teen life hero Akki Paji from Bollywood @akshaykumar , @undertaker — Rabishankar (@rabi4you) June 19, 2021

Khiladi ko khelna mat sikhao , yaar yeh fight honi chahiye aag lag jayegi trp ke sare record tut jayenge 🔥💥🔥 — Go bellbottom 💥👊🔥 (@Sweta67696620) June 18, 2021

Next Wrestle mania 🙏 Bring it on ... — M A S A L U (@YourMasalu) June 18, 2021