Real Undertaker challenges Akshay Kumar: Netizens say bring it on!

Undertaker challenges Akshay Kumar: Netizens react

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jun 20 2021, 16:01 ist
  • updated: Jun 20 2021, 16:01 ist
The Undertaker challenged the Bollywood action star for a ‘real fight’. Credit: Twitter Photo/@WWEIndia

Do you think Akshay Kumar can beat wrestling champion The Undertaker?

Soon after American professional wrestler, The Undertaker challenged the Bollywood action star for a ‘real fight’, Akshay Kumar's quirky reply has left netizens in splits, wondering if the clash is actually a possibility.

To mark the 25 years of the film Khiladiyon Ka Khiladi, the actor busted the 'myth' that it wasn’t the ‘real’ Undertaker in the film with whom he had a fight scene. 

After he came across a meme, that showed Akshay to be a few who had managed to defeat the wrestling legend, he clarified, “A hilarious note to mark 25 years to the release of #KhiladiyonKaKhiladi tomorrow! A fun fact though: it was wrestler Brian Lee who played The Undertaker in the film.” 

Reacting to the post, Mark Calaway, the real Undertaker, commented saying, “Ha! Tell me when you are ready for a REAL rematch." Fans loved Mark’s reply and urged Akshay to accept the challenge. 

Leaving a hilarious reply, Akshay wrote, “Let me check on my insurance and get back, bro!”

The screenshots of this friendly banter are being shared across social media platforms, with both Akshay and Undertaker’s fans, sharing memes and hilarious one-liners.

Hoping for the news to come true, some fans of wrestling champion Undertaker, who took retirement last year, said that they are excited to see him back in action, while others bet on who will win the clash.

