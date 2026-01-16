<p>The highly anticipated collaboration between filmmaker Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Rebel star Prabhas has got the release date. The movie is now all set to release on March 5, 2027. The makers took to social media to give the fans of Prabhas a 'sweet surprise' by sharing the release date. Took to social media, the makers wrote "REMEMBER… </p><p>#Spirit is set for a World release on 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝟓, 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟕 🔥" (sic)</p>.<p>Coming off the massive success of <em>Animal</em>, Vanga and producer Bhushan Kumar continue their bold creative partnership with this ambitious cop drama. </p><p>With Vanga’s signature "uncompromising vision" and Prabhas’s unmatched screen aura, <em>Spirit</em> is poised to deliver a relentless, high-scale narrative that will take the audience on an unforgettable, thrilling ride. Headlined by Rebel star Prabhas, the project hints at a commanding and deeply intense cinematic experience.</p>.<p>With Tripti Dimri's addition, the movie takes another leap as she brings a fresh, intriguing presence to the narrative, further elevating the anticipation surrounding the cop-thriller.</p>.Prabhas – Sandeep Reddy Vanga's 'Spirit' goes on floors with grand pooja in Hyderabad; Chiranjeevi gives the first clap.<p>Gulshan Kumar & T-Series present <em>Spirit</em>, a T-Series Films and Bhadrakali Pictures production. Written, edited, and directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga, Krishan Kumar, and Prabhakar Reddy Vanga. Touted as a massive pan-world entertainer, the film promises big scale, raw emotion and explosive storytelling.</p>