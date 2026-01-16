<p>Bengaluru: A high-level committee on prison reforms headed by IPS officers made several recommendations, including technological upgrading, heightened security and surveillance measures and better inmate rehabilitation for <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/karnataka">Karnataka</a> jails, the implementation of which remains to be seen. </p><p>The report was presented to Home Minister G Parameshwara on Wednesday by R Hitendra, Additional Director General of Police (Law and Order). He was accompanied by committee members Inspector General of Police Sandeep Patil, Superintendents of Police CB Rishyant and Amarnath Reddy. </p><p>Deputy commissioners and SPs of respective districts were also members of the committee. The members visited all Central Prisons in Karnataka, Tihar Prison in Delhi and Chanchalguda Central Prison in Telangana before finalising the recommendations, the report seen by <em>DH</em> said.</p>.Maharashtra civic polls results | Karnataka BJP welcomes Mahayuti’s 'resounding' win, expects repeat in state local body elections.<p>The committee noted that there was a severe prison staff shortage with vacancies of up to 40 to 47 per cent, leading to the prisoner staff ratio being significantly higher than the Model Prison Manual norm of 1:6. </p><p>“Parappana Agrahara Prison houses 4,834 inmates with only 571 staff members against a vacancy of 388 staff, resulting in a ratio of 1:8.47 and therefore immediate action is required to fill all vacant posts to ensure safety, security, and effective prison administration,” the report said.</p><p>The committee further suggested a staff rotation with officials “not allowed to work in one place for more than three years and a cooling period for a minimum tenure of two years”, along with implementation of modern security and administrative training methods conducted annually. </p><p>The committee further suggested establishing an internal intelligence network, implementing comprehensive CCTV surveillance, including inside barracks, Harmonious Call Blocking System (HCBS) with 5G capability to curb the usage of modern smartphones, portable jammers, the control panels of the jammers remain strictly with the Chief Superintendent, wifi monitoring, body-worn cameras, voice recording in toilets, AI cameras to detect smoking and use of cell phones, central prison command centre, 30-foot perimeter security, solar fencing, alco-breath analyzers and drug detecting kit to be used (random daily checks), SOP for lawyers visiting inmates, with separate cabin and CCTV in the meeting room, ban on outside food, scrutiny of clothing and biometric-enabled stores. </p><p>Under administrative measures, the committee suggested proper segregation of prisoners, encouraging electronic visitation, Female Staff Reallocation and Recruitment, review of FIRs registered, workplace harmony and integration of all departments like social welfare, health, education, and IT for management of prisons. They also suggested welfare and reformative methods like post-release benefits, wellness activities and counselling services. </p><p>Sources in the prison department, however, weren’t convinced by the report. “Similar, if not the same, recommendations have been made in the past as well. However, the government's top officials seldom take an interest in actually fixing the root causes, like corruption and transparency in the transfers of officials. It remains to be seen if the current government makes an effort to implement the recommendations,” the sources said.</p>