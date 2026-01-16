Menu
Flight of fancy: AI video of 'emergency' aircraft landing at Jabalpur train station causes scare

However, the video prompted the authorities of the Dumna Airport in the city to convene a security meeting. The airport management called the meeting after the video made rounds on social media.
Last Updated : 16 January 2026, 15:46 IST
Published 16 January 2026, 15:46 IST
India NewsMadhya PradeshArtificial IntelligenceJabalpurTrending

