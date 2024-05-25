Resistance and change: Movies about protests

A comedy drama set in Brooklyn, ‘Do the Right Thing’ is an unapologetic rendition of racial tensions in America. Mookie works at the pizzeria owned by a white man in what is mostly a Black neighbourhood. As a small squabble quickly escalates, the film delves into the issue of police brutality, an injustice still relevant in the US and all over the world today. With vibrancy, humour, and compassion, director Spike Lee explores the complexities of racism and the ensuing violence from that hatred.

