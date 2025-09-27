<p>Bengaluru: Advance bookings for ‘Kantara: Chapter 1’, prequel to the 2022 film, opened on Saturday morning. The much-awaited Rishab Shetty-starrer also directed by him is set for release on October 2. Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah play important roles in the film. </p><p>According to box-office tracker Sacnilk, on the first day of advance booking, the film sold 66,472 tickets across all languages, earning Rs 4.71 crore in India. In Karnataka alone, the collection stands at Rs 3.92 crore. Bengaluru records the highest at Rs 3.43 crore, followed by Mysuru at Rs 40.84 lakh and Mangaluru at Rs 20.89 lakh. The film has received about 906 shows across India. Multiplex chain PVR alone has released about 183 shows across its 15 theatres in Bengaluru. </p><p><strong>Rs 200 cap impact</strong></p><p>After the High Court of Karnataka stayed the Karnataka government order to cap movie ticket prices at Rs 200, ticket prices for the movie now stands approximately between Rs 320 and Rs 400 for non-premium seats in multiplexes. Bengaluru multiplexes have been notorious for ridiculously priced FDFS (first day, first shows); movie buffs have shared how they spent close to Rs 2,000 to watch FDFS shows. However, with the movie ticket price controversy striking just a few days before the release of the most awaited film, the FDFS tickets stand at nominal prices. </p>.Karnataka High Court stays rule capping movie ticket prices at Rs 200.<p>While the film’s trailer received lukewarm response on social media, when it was released last week, the advance bookings show enthusiasm among movie buffs. </p><p>Made at a Rs 14-crore budget, ‘Kantara’, released in 2022, made history with Rs 400-500 crore at the box office. The film received popularity across India and was then dubbed into multiple languages. While ‘Kantara’ explored Bhootakola and the Panjurali deity, a belief in coastal Karnataka, its prequel is set in pre-colonial times and focuses on the origins of the mythological tradition.</p>