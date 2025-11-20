<p>Bengaluru: The plan for India’s first Quantum City or Q-city was unveiled at the Bengaluru Tech Summit 2025 by Minister for Minor Irrigation, Science and Technology NS Boseraju on Wednesday. The Q-city is proposed to be established over 6 acres in Hesarghatta. </p>.<p>Under the Karnataka Quantum Mission, the government has allocated an investment of Rs 1,000 crore. </p>.<p>The Q-city will house advanced research laboratories, a quantum hardware park, cryogenic testing facilities, quantum cloud clusters, and a deep tech startup zone. It will also host end-to-end services from research, to incubation, to commercialisation for quantum technologies. </p>.Bengaluru turning into India's AI & quantum computing capital: Innovation Report 2025.<p>“Quantum City will open a new chapter in India’s technological future. Karnataka is ready to lead the world in quantum innovation and exports,” Boseraju said, after unveiling the plan </p>.<p>He also highlighted the recent approval of Rs 1,136 crore by the government to establish the Quantum Supremacy Centre in Bengaluru.</p>.<p>Regarding his recent visit to Switzerland, the minister said several international organisations had expressed interest in collaborating on the Quantum City initiative. “Work is already underway to establish the Swiss and Karnataka Quantum Collaboration Centre,” he shared. </p>.<p>A roundtable discussion focusing on private-sector partnerships, international collaborations for Quantum City and capacity-building was held with ministers, experts, scientists, and other stakeholders. </p>.<p><strong>Future of space</strong></p>.<p>Speaking about the challenges, developments, and the way forward at the Indian Space and Research Organisation (ISRO), its Chairman, Dr V Narayanan, said, “Two new ISRO launchpads are on the cards — in Sriharikota and Kulasekarapattinam.”</p>.<p>LVM3-M6 and Bluebird Block-2 Mission are the upcoming commercial mission projects of ISRO, he informed, adding that fiber optic pressure, temperature, and level sensors and HMC and Nano technology-based sensors are the major new developments in progress.</p>.<p>Highlighting ISRO’s achievements so far, Narayanan said, “In the last decade, ISRO has launched 61 launch missions, 63 Indian satellites, and 398 foreign satellites launched by India, and in total, 461 satellites have been launched.”</p>