<p>Hombale Films' <em>Kantara: Chapter 1</em> continues to set new records at the box office. Released a month ago, the movie has rapidly transformed into a global cultural movement, impressing the audience with its raw and powerful depiction of regional folklore conveyed through breathtaking visuals. The movie's triumph has been swift and absolute, and it has clearly emerged as the biggest winner this Diwali at the box office race. The movie not just shattered records but also collected a total that is over twice the lifetime earnings of <em>Kantara</em>.</p><p>Rishab Shetty's visionary storytelling, loaded with rich cultural authenticity and topped with the vibrant essence of rural life, made <em>Kantara: Chapter 1</em> one of the biggest movies of 2025. After 4 weeks of its release, the movie continues to pull audiences to the theaters around the world. Continuing its monstrous run at the box office, the movie has achieved a historic milestone by soaring past the whopping Rs 852 crore mark. The success of Kantara Chapter 1 positions the movie as one of the most celebrated and record-breaking cinematic achievements in the history of Indian cinema.</p>.<p>Nearly a month after the release, the movie continues to witness a rush at the theaters with no signs of slowing down. Rishab Shetty’s impressive performance, blending perfectly with the film’s powerful music, breathtaking visuals and stunning backdrop, has made <em>Kantara: Chapter 1</em> a true blockbuster. Hombale Films has decided to take the movie to new heights and has decided to release the film in the English language on October 31, 2025.</p><p><em>Kantara: Chapter 1</em> is written, directed and headlined by Rishab Shetty and is backed by Vijay Kiragandur and Chaluve Gowda under the banner Hombale Films. The film features cinematography by Arvind S. Kashyap and music by B. Ajaneesh Loknath, both of whom were instrumental in creating the magical world of the original. <em>Kantara: Chapter 1</em> was released worldwide on October 2, 2025.</p>