Rock band Oasis add UK dates to reunion tour as fans clamour for tickets

London: Oasis announced three extra concert dates on Thursday for their comeback tour of the UK and Ireland due to unprecedented demand from fans desperate to see the band live for the first time in 15 years.

The group, whose debut album Definitely Maybe was released 30 years ago, split in 2009 when lead guitarist and main songwriter Noel Gallagher said he could no longer work with singer Liam after a string of public spats between the brothers.