Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
×
ADVERTISEMENT
Homebusinessunion budget

Union Budget 2026 | Several hits, few misses in budget for Gulf NRI businesses

He also said that the Rs 10,000 crore SME Growth Fund announced in the union budget is designed to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs/MSMEs) and companies with high growth potential.
Last Updated : 01 February 2026, 14:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 February 2026, 14:34 IST
Business NewsUnion BudgetNirmala SitharamanNRIunion budget 2026

Follow us on :

Follow Us