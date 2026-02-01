<p>New Delhi: The government on Sunday announced to set up a high-powered 'Education to Employment and Enterprise' standing committee to recommend measures that focus on the growth of the services sector.</p>.<p>This will make the country a global leader in services, with a 10 per cent global share by 2047, Finance Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nirmala-sitharaman">Nirmala Sitharaman</a> said in her Budget speech.</p>.<p>The committee, she said, will prioritise areas to optimise the potential for growth, employment and exports.</p>.<p>They will also assess the impact of emerging technologies, including AI, on jobs and skill requirements and propose measures.</p>.<p>"I propose to set up a High-Powered Education to Employment and Enterprise Standing Committee to recommend measures that focus on the Services Sector as a core driver of Viksit Bharat," she said.</p>.<p>The announcement is important as the sector contributes over 50 per cent in the country's exports and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/gdp">GDP</a>.</p>.<p>The estimated value of service exports during April-December 2025 is Rs 27,86,874 crore ($303.97 billion) as compared to Rs 26,17,811 crore ($285.53 billion) in April-December 2024.</p>.<p>The imports during April-December 2025 was estimated at 152.23 billion as compared to Rs 13,75,329 crore ($150.01 billion) in April-December 2024.</p>.Union Budget 2026: Centre to set up 5 university townships near major industrial logistic hubs.<p>The services trade surplus during the nine-months period was Rs 13,91,191 crore ($151.74 billion) as compared to Rs 12,42,481 crore ($135.52 billion) in the same period of 2024.</p>.<p>The country's services exports stood at Rs 35,52,698 crore ($387.5 billion) in 2024-25. IT and ITeS accounts for over 60 per cent of the total shipments. The sector is also a key part in all the free trade agreements being finalised by India so far.</p>.<p>The terms of reference of this committee include identifying services sub-sectors with potential for growth, employment and exports, identify sector-specific gaps and measures to unlock employment potential; identify cross-sectoral policy and regulatory issues, including standards-setting and accreditation; and examine areas for services export.</p>.<p>It will also assess the impact of emerging technologies, including AI, on jobs and skill requirements; and propose specific measures for embedding AI in the education curriculum from school level onwards and upgrading State Councils of Educational Research and Training institutes for teacher training.</p>.<p>Further the committee would propose measures for upskilling and re-skilling of technology professionals/engineers in AI and emerging technologies; and steps for AI enabled matching of worders, jobs and training opportunities.</p>.<p>It would also recommend measures to make the informal workflow visible, verifiable and future-ready, to enhance upward mobility prospects; and propose steps to be taken to attract skilled diaspora and foreign talent into the country.</p>