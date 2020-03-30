'RRR': SS Rajamouli praises Ajay Devgn for his ‘simplicity’

Actor Ajay Devgn will be seen playing a key role in the eagerly-awaited Rise Roar Revolt (RRR), directed by ace filmmaker SS Rajamouli, and this has created a fair deal of buzz among fans. Speaking to Rajeev Masand, the Baahubali helmer recently said that the Omkara hero is a humble and dedicated individual who left the RRR team spellbound with his ‘simplicity’.

Rajamouli revealed that Devgn did not have any airs and shot without major breaks right till the final day.

RRR is touted to be a period-drama and revolves around the fictional adventures of two real freedom fighters. The film, being shot against a budget of around Rs 400 crore, features jr NTR and Ram Charan as the parallel leads and this has piqued the curiosity. Devgn will reportedly be seen playing the guru of the young heroes in the biggie. The magnum opus has a stellar supporting cast that includes Alia Bhatt, Tamil actor Samuthirakani, Olivia Morris and Ray Stevenson of Thor fame. Some time ago, it was rumoured that Kannada actor Sudeep would be a part of the film but the Eega baddie dismissed the speculation.

RRR is slated to hit screens on January 8, 2021 as a Sankranti gift for Tollywood fans.

Coming back to Devgn, he was last seen in Tanhaji that hit screens in January and emerged as a runaway hit. The film featured Kajol as the leading lady and this proved to be one of its major highlights. Its cast included Saif Ali Khan and Sharad Kelkar.

Devgn currently has Maidaan in his kitty. The film, revolving around the life of noted football manager Abdul Rahim, was originally supposed to feature Keerthy Suresh as the leading lady but this did not happen as ‘Mahanati’ was replaced by Priyamani. He will also be seen in Bhuj and Thank God.