Ryan Gosling delivers 'Kenergetic' performance with hit song from 'Barbie' at Oscars

The Oscars 2024 were in full swing with powerful performances, including Ryan Gosling's standout performance of I'm Just Ken, the songtrack from the movie Barbie, proving he's truly 'kenough'.
Gosling, in a hot pink suit, exuded 'kenergy,' starting his performance by surprising Barbie star Margot Robbie in the audience before taking the stage. The sparkling stones embedded on his suit added to his radiance. The performance had a flurry of dancers, and co-stars Simu Liu and Ben Kingsley-Adair who played various versions of Ken in the movie.
Accompanying Gosling in the performance was Slash, the guitarist of Guns N' Roses, who composed the instrumentals for the song. Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig joined in, as Gosling held the mic for them to sing, which added to the 'kenergy', again.
The Barbie track What Was I Made For won the Oscar for Best Original Song, sung by Billie Eilish and her brother, singer-songwriter Finneas O’Connell. This win makes them the youngest talents to win two Oscars under 30.
The 2023 movie Barbie had won hearts of many with Margot Robbie playing the lead. Directed by Greta Gerwig, she perfectly portrayed the lives of Barbie and Kens in their Barbie land, with Ryan Gosling portraying Ken perfectly.
The movie follows Barbie's journey in Barbie land, who then travels to the human world, after experiencing an existential crisis. She seeks to understand her identity and purpose. Embarking on an adventurous journey, she stands strong in the unknown world. Throughout her journey, Ken remains her biggest supporter, proving that he is more than as 'just Ken'.
(Published 11 March 2024, 05:00 IST)