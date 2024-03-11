Ryan Gosling delivers 'Kenergetic' performance with hit song from 'Barbie' at Oscars

Accompanying Gosling in the performance was Slash, the guitarist of Guns N' Roses, who composed the instrumentals for the song. Margot Robbie and Greta Gerwig joined in, as Gosling held the mic for them to sing, which added to the 'kenergy', again.

The Barbie track What Was I Made For won the Oscar for Best Original Song, sung by Billie Eilish and her brother, singer-songwriter Finneas O’Connell. This win makes them the youngest talents to win two Oscars under 30.

The 2023 movie Barbie had won hearts of many with Margot Robbie playing the lead. Directed by Greta Gerwig, she perfectly portrayed the lives of Barbie and Kens in their Barbie land, with Ryan Gosling portraying Ken perfectly.