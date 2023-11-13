JOIN US
Homeentertainment

K-drama stars Ryu Jun-yeol, Lee Hye-ri part ways after seven-year relationship

Ryu, 37, and Lee, 29, started dating in late 2016 after featuring on the popular 2015 K-drama Reply 1988.
Last Updated 13 November 2023, 10:04 IST

New Delhi: Reply 1988 co-stars Ryu Jun-yeol and Lee Hye-ri are no longer in a relationship, the actors' respective agencies have confirmed. Ryu, 37, and Lee, 29, started dating in late 2016 after featuring on the popular 2015 K-drama Reply 1988.

On Monday, Korean news agency News1 reported that the actors recently ended their seven-year relationship.

In response to the report, Ryu's agency C-JeS Studios and Lee's agency Creative Group ING both confirmed, 'It is true that they broke up'.

According to Korean entertainment website Soompi, the actors went public with their relationship in August 2017.

(Published 13 November 2023, 10:04 IST)
Entertainment NewsK-DramaTrending

