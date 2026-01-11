Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Saba Azad wishes Hrithik Roshan on his birthday, shares pictures with actor

Saba and Hrithik made their relationship official in 2022.
Last Updated : 11 January 2026, 06:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 11 January 2026, 06:25 IST
Entertainment NewsHrithik RoshanbirthdayTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us