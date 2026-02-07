Menu
'Sabar Bonda' movie review: A tender exploration of queer love

But what we are not prepared for is the lyrical unfolding of a different queer love story, as Anand reunites with his childhood friend Balya (Suraaj Suman).
Last Updated : 06 February 2026, 23:46 IST
Sabar Bonda, Marathi (Netflix)
2026
4/5
Director:Rohan Kanawade
Cast:Bhushaan Manoj, Suraaj Suman, Jayshri Jagtap
