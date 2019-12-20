Salman doesn’t like people who lie: Sudeep

Sudeep describes his latest film ‘Dabangg 3’ as a dream come true. In the film, he is pitted against Salman Khan in the role of a villain in the third part of the superhit series.

In an interview with Showtime, he talks about his journey so far, acting with Salman and his life in Bollywood.

How was it to lock horns with Salman Khan?

I have grown up watching his films. I’ve been an admirer of his films and his personality. I guess as the years go by, we all grow connected to our heroes in some way or the other. And that’s what has happened. It is a dream come true to work with an icon like him. Today, after getting to know him better, I realise that he is a wonderful man. I am glad I undertook this journey. I had to really work hard to look better, whereas looking good comes naturally to Salman.

What do you admire most about the actor?

His sense of humour. His jokes are genuine. He can stand and talk for hours to entertain people. He also has an emotional side to him. He doesn’t like people who lie. He can tell what is white and what is black. There is no grey in his life.

Did the two of you exchange fitness tips?

He has been working out for a long time. It is not that he was giving me tips, but watching him work out was inspiring. He really puts his body through tough phases. There was a time when, owing to an injury, we had to postpone the shoot. Salman trained really hard and when he came back, he was picture perfect.

Did ‘Dabangg 3’ put a lot of pressure on you?

I like the pressure. Without it, I don’t think anyone can deliver. There was no stress. Director Prabhu Deva is no ordinary man. He is a huge encyclopedia: actor, director and dancer. He knows what he wants from his actors. His brother, Sohail, is like family to me. I got to work with Salman because of him.

What was it like to work with Prabhu Deva?

He is like a child. He speaks very little and enjoys what he is shooting. He is more into his scenes than anybody else. He is quick. Salman Khan respects him and has an ear for him. Salman is submissive to him.

You are also a director. Did that help?

Being a director makes you understand the nuances of a director’s job. What he is going through and what he means. Prabhu is an actor too, so he works and acts and sometimes even enacts your part.

Has working in Bollywood changed your life?

Yes, in many ways. ‘Eega’ gave me recognition. Before ‘Dabangg 3’, I was somewhat familiar with Mumbai. The recognition I am getting now, even before the film released, is immense. Today, so many of Salman’s fans are coming to me, taking pictures and wishing me luck.

Ram Gopal Varma and Rajamouli spotted the power in you as an actor. Do you see similar directors in Sandalwood?

There are good directors everywhere. I was introduced in 1996. Ram Gopal Varma is the main man who is responsible for my recognition. I owe it to him. Rajamouli gave me ‘Eega’. The confidence he had in me gave me the chance to perform. He may know me as a good actor but within me, there’s a soul which shivers. When he believed in me, there was a sort of energy that guided me through.

How do you handle flops?

Handling flops is easy because you need to understand why they didn’t work. Handling success is difficult because you get so many reasons why it did. It used to affect me earlier because I failed in front of a few other people. The day you come to terms with these things, the conflict within you stops and you start enjoying cinema.

Will dubbing affect original films in Kannada?

Nothing should affect anything that is strong. We should not be worried about what is waiting. But if people are coming forward to speak your language, we should welcome them. We should welcome them to speak in Kannada. Only when they start speaking the language will familiarity grow. We like to dub and produce our films and release in them Tamil and Telugu. Everybody has the liberty. Fight for it and do better.

Thoughts on the new wave in Sandalwood

People have to grow old and young people have to take over. Generational changes once in 15 years must happen. It is inevitable.