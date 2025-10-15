<p>Bollywood's 'Tiger', superstar Salman Khan, gave fans a dazzling, rare glimpse of his runway prowess by turning showstopper for designer Vikram Phadnis during his 35-year fashion celebration in Mumbai. The event, held on October 14, 2025, saw several A-listers, but it was Salman Khan who truly mesmerised the audience with his charm and charisma. His natural style and powerful aura made sure that he was the only thing anyone could talk about at the event.</p><p>Salman was the cynosure of all eyes as he sashayed down the ramp in a sharp black sherwani, featuring exquisite embroidery that exuded both elegance and charm. With his signature swag, Salman ruled the runway, leaving his fans and well-wishers in awe of his magnetic presence. His commanding presence reminded everyone why he continues to be one of India’s top superstars.</p>.<p>Salman Khan also reunited several celebrities, including former co-actors Sushmita Sen, Bipasha Basu and others, in heartwarming moments that lit up the event during the Vintage India show. His timeless charm, magnetic smile, and effortless grace reminded everyone why he remains the ultimate style icon in showbiz.</p>.<p>On the professional front, Salman Khan is currently filming for his highly anticipated next, <em>Battle of Galwan</em>. The film is directed by Apoorva Lakhia and is bankrolled under the banner of Salman Khan Films. While the makers have not announced the release date of the film, reports indicate that the makers are eyeing a Republic Day 2026 release.</p>