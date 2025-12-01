<p>Actress <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/samantha-ruth-prabhu">Samantha Ruth Prabhu</a> has married filmmaker Raj Nidimoru in a private ceremony held in Coimbatore. The intimate wedding ceremony reportedly took place at the Ling Bhairavi Temple at the Isha Yoga Centre in Coimbatore.</p><p>The ceremony, which took place on Monday morning, was a private affair and was attended by close friends and family. Samantha and Raj, who had previously kept their relationship under wraps, chose to keep the event low-key and away from the public eye. The official confirmation was shared soon by Samantha via social media.</p><p>Samantha took to her social media and shared the dreamy pictures from the wedding attracting likes and comments from the well-wishers and industry colleagues. For their big day, Samantha opted for a red saree, while Raj opted for a kurta paired with beige waistcoat.</p><p>Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru of Raj & DK is one of the reputed names in the industry and has made a name for himself with his unique filmmaking, especially in <em>Guns & Gulaabs</em> and <em>The Family Man</em> series. The couple, who have been friends for years, allegedly began their romantic journey during the making of <em>Family Man 2</em> and decided to take their relationship to the next level.</p>.<p>This is Samantha Ruth Prabhu's second marriage. She was earlier married to Naga Chaitanya and announced her separation in 2021, with their divorce finalised in 2022. Filmmaker Raj Nidimoru also enters his second marriage. He was married to Shhyamali De since 2015 and filed for separation in 2022.</p>