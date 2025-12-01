Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Samantha Ruth Prabhu secretly marries filmmaker Raj Nidimoru at Isha Yoga Centre; shares dreamy pics from wedding

Samantha and Raj allegedly began their romantic journey during the making of Family Man 2 and decided to take their relationship to the next level.
Last Updated : 01 December 2025, 08:30 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 December 2025, 08:30 IST
Entertainment NewsSamantha Ruth PrabhuTrending

Follow us on :

Follow Us