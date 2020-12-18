'Bajirao Mastani' turns 5, SLB's team shares a message

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s team posts a message as ‘Bajirao Mastani’ completes 5 years

‘Bajirao Mastani’ was a grand period-drama that featured Ranveer Singh in the lead

PTI
PTI, Mumbai,
  • Dec 18 2020, 17:34 ist
  • updated: Dec 18 2020, 17:40 ist
The poster of 'Bajirao Mastani'. Credit: IMDb

As Bajirao Mastani clocked five years, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's production company took a trip down memory lane and shared what went behind the making of the period romance saga.

Directed by Bhansali, the film featured Ranveer Singh as Maratha warrior Peshwa Bajirao, Priyanka Chopra as Kashi Bai and Deepika Padukone as Mastani.

Touted as one of the highest-grossing films of 2015, the magnum opus minted over Rs 356 crore worldwide.

On Friday, Bhansali Productions shared three separate videos celebrating valour, loyalty and glory of Bajirao, strength and devotion of Kashi Bai and passion of Mastani.

Singh marked the film's fifth anniversary by sharing the video posted by Bhansali Productions on his Instagram stories, while Padukone put a still from the film as her display picture and changed the name of her page on the photo-video sharing platform to Mastani.

Jointly produced by Bhansali and Eros International, the film also featured Tanvi Azmi, Vaibhav Tatwawaadi, Milind Soman, Mahesh Manjrekar and Aditya Pancholi.

At the 63rd National Film awards, Bhansali had won the best director honour for Bajirao Mastani  Azmi earned the best supporting actress award, while choreographer Remo D'Souza got his first National Award for choreographing two chart-topping numbers Pinga and Deewani Mastani.

The film also won major awards in technical categories like cinematography, production design, re-recordist and sound design

