Sanju review: No spark in this love story 

Amid this, other characters tell their tales, mostly woeful. For instance, there is a couple who is always fighting with each other. The husband reveals that they lost their child to an accident and he carries on these pretentious tiffs to distract his wife from their past. Then there is a boy who has lost his father and sisters to a calamity and has to find a job to take care of his mother. These characters attempt to add drama to the story and elevate the hero’s stature in the process.