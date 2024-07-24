'Seasoned with Love' surpasses 100 million views on YouTube, sets new benchmark

Seasoned with Love, a short film, has surpassed the remarkable milestone of 100 million views on YouTube, setting a new benchmark in the world of short cinema. Released in April 2019 on the popular streaming platform, the movie's rapid rise to this achievement has been nothing short of extraordinary.

Helmed by Lakshmi Iyer, a short drama film, questions the notions of love, marriage and dealing with infidelity. The movie stars Richa Sony, Sudhanshu Pandey and Flora Saini in key roles.

The film's plot centers on Malti (Richa Sony), who returns home early from her trip to surprise her husband, Arjun (Sudhanshu Pandey). Arjun, who has been cheating on her with Diya (Flora Saini), is taken by surprise by Malti's unexpected arrival.

What happens is a series of tense moments for Arjun as he attempts to conceal his infidelity, culminating in an unpredictable climax that resolves the intertwined stories of these three characters.