'Seasoned with Love' surpasses 100 million views on YouTube, sets new benchmark

Seasoned with Love, a short film, has surpassed the remarkable milestone of 100 million views on YouTube, setting a new benchmark in the world of short cinema. Released in April 2019 on the popular streaming platform, the movie's rapid rise to this achievement has been nothing short of extraordinary.
Helmed by Lakshmi Iyer, a short drama film, questions the notions of love, marriage and dealing with infidelity. The movie stars Richa Sony, Sudhanshu Pandey and Flora Saini in key roles.
The film's plot centers on Malti (Richa Sony), who returns home early from her trip to surprise her husband, Arjun (Sudhanshu Pandey). Arjun, who has been cheating on her with Diya (Flora Saini), is taken by surprise by Malti's unexpected arrival.
What happens is a series of tense moments for Arjun as he attempts to conceal his infidelity, culminating in an unpredictable climax that resolves the intertwined stories of these three characters.
Talking about this achievement, Filmmaker Lakshmi R. Iyer said, “My film Seasoned with Love delves into the themes of love and infidelity within a contemporary context. The characters are relatable, and as the film unfolds, viewers come to realise that anyone could find themselves in a similar situation. I am thrilled that audiences around the world have responded with such enthusiasm, and we have reached 100 million organic views on YouTube.”
“I knew we had something special, but this level of response is beyond our wildest dreams. It's a testament to the hard work of our incredible cast and crew, and the universal appeal of a well-told story," concluded Lakshmi.
The film lead actor Sudhanshu Pandey, whose performance was widely praised by critics and viewers alike, said he is very happy with the film doing very well and thanked audience for pouring love for the film that is close to his heart.
On the work front, Lakshmi Iyer is busy with back-to-back projects The Game with Gul Panag Smaran Sahu Joy Sen Gupta and Tanya k and Aloo Bhujia with Rannvijay Singha and Arnav Magoo.
Published 24 July 2024, 10:49 IST