Selena Gomez’s quarantine cooking show renewed by HBO Max

Singer-actor Selena Gomez’s quarantine cooking show, “Selena + Chef”, will return for a second season, streaming platform HBO Max has announced.

Each episode of the unscripted series features a renowned chef providing a remote cooking lesson to Gomez, tackling different cuisines, sharing kitchen tips and dealing with minor disasters while preparing a dish.

The first season had chefs teaching cooking techniques to the former Disney star during her quarantine, while the sophomore run will see her trying more challenging dishes from her home.

“Learning from some of the best chefs in the world has vastly improved my cooking skills but I have a lot more to learn. I am looking forward to challenging myself in the kitchen on the next season,” Gomez said in a statement to Deadline.

The show, which premiered in August, featured Gomez teaming up with culinary masters including Antonia Lofaso, Ludo Lefebvre, Roy Choi and Tanya Holland.

Each episode also highlighted a food-related charity.