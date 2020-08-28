'Selena + Chef' cooking show renewed by HBO Max

Selena Gomez’s quarantine cooking show renewed by HBO Max

PTI
PTI, Los Angeles,
  • Aug 28 2020, 14:41 ist
  • updated: Aug 28 2020, 14:41 ist

Singer-actor Selena Gomez’s quarantine cooking show, “Selena + Chef”, will return for a second season, streaming platform HBO Max has announced.

Each episode of the unscripted series features a renowned chef providing a remote cooking lesson to Gomez, tackling different cuisines, sharing kitchen tips and dealing with minor disasters while preparing a dish.

The first season had chefs teaching cooking techniques to the former Disney star during her quarantine, while the sophomore run will see her trying more challenging dishes from her home.

“Learning from some of the best chefs in the world has vastly improved my cooking skills but I have a lot more to learn. I am looking forward to challenging myself in the kitchen on the next season,” Gomez said in a statement to Deadline.

The show, which premiered in August, featured Gomez teaming up with culinary masters including Antonia Lofaso, Ludo Lefebvre, Roy Choi and Tanya Holland.

Each episode also highlighted a food-related charity. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Selena Gomez
HBO

What's Brewing

First WWII Indian-origin spy to get memorial plaque

First WWII Indian-origin spy to get memorial plaque

Polluting ships stream into waters amid melting Arctic

Polluting ships stream into waters amid melting Arctic

Is Ivanka Trump going to change anyone’s mind?

Is Ivanka Trump going to change anyone’s mind?

17th-century Dutch painting stolen for the third time

17th-century Dutch painting stolen for the third time

 