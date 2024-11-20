'Sex Education' star Emma Mackey joins cast of JJ Abrams' upcoming film

<p>Los Angeles: <em>Sex Education</em> star Emma Mackey has joined the cast of Hollywood filmmaker JJ Abrams' upcoming feature film.</p>.<p>Abrams, known for blockbusters such as <em>Star Wars: The Force Awakens</em>, <em>Star Trek</em> and <em>Mission: Impossible III</em>, has penned the new movie and will also produce it through his banner Bad Robot.</p>.<p>It remains unclear whether Abrams will also be directing the project.</p>.Norman Reedus on bringing 'Walking Dead' franchise to India: I think it would be awesome.<p>Mackey, who broke out with her role of Maeve Wiley from Netflix series <em>Sex Education</em>, will feature in the movie alongside <em>Twisters</em> star Glen Powell and Jenna Ortega of <em>Wednesday</em> fame.</p>.<p>The project, which hails from Hollywood studio Warner Bros, will start production next year, according to entertainment news outlet <em>The Hollywood Reporter.</em></p>.<p>Mackey, 28, most recently starred in Greta Gerwig's smash hit movie <em>Barbie </em>and <em>Emily</em>, the biographical drama movie on the life of famous English novelist Emily Bronte.</p>.<p>The actor will be next seen in <em>Hot Milk</em>, an indie film co-starring Fiona Shaw and Vicky Krieps, as well as 20th Century Studios' all-star comedy <em>Ella McCay</em>, written and directed by Jim Brooks. </p>