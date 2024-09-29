Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Shah Rukh Khan best actor, 'Animal' best picture at IIFA Awards in popular categories

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan won the best actor award at the IIFA 2024 ceremony, while the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed 'Animal' walked away with trophies in best picture, best director and supporting actor categories.
PTI
Last Updated : 29 September 2024, 01:39 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Yas Island, Abu Dhabi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan won the best actor award at the IIFA 2024 ceremony, while the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Animal walked away with trophies in best picture, best director and supporting actor categories.

Here is the winners list:

Best picture: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga -- Animal

Direction: Vidhu Vinod Chopra -- 12th Fail

Performance in a leading role (female): Rani Mukerji -- Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway

Performance in a leading role (male): Shah Rukh Khan -- Jawan

Performance in a supporting role (female): Shabana Azmi -- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Performance in a supporting role (male): Anil Kapoor -- Animal

Performance in a negative role: Bobby Deol -- Animal

Music direction: Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshavardhan Rameshwar -- Animal

Playback singer (male): Bhupinder Babbal (Arjan Vailly) -- Animal

Playback singer (female): Shilpa Rao (Chaleya) -- Jawan

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 29 September 2024, 01:39 IST
Entertainment NewsShah Rukh KhanIIFAIIFA Awards

Follow us on :

Follow Us

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT