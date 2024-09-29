Shah Rukh Khan best actor, 'Animal' best picture at IIFA Awards in popular categories

Yas Island, Abu Dhabi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan won the best actor award at the IIFA 2024 ceremony, while the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Animal walked away with trophies in best picture, best director and supporting actor categories.
Here is the winners list:
Best picture: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga -- Animal
Direction: Vidhu Vinod Chopra -- 12th Fail
Performance in a leading role (female): Rani Mukerji -- Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway
Performance in a leading role (male): Shah Rukh Khan -- Jawan
Performance in a supporting role (female): Shabana Azmi -- Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani
Performance in a supporting role (male): Anil Kapoor -- Animal
Performance in a negative role: Bobby Deol -- Animal
Music direction: Pritam, Vishal Mishra, Manan Bhardwaj, Shreyas Puranik, Jaani, Bhupinder Babbal, Ashim Kemson, Harshavardhan Rameshwar -- Animal
Playback singer (male): Bhupinder Babbal (Arjan Vailly) -- Animal
Playback singer (female): Shilpa Rao (Chaleya) -- Jawan
Published 29 September 2024, 01:39 IST