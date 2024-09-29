Shah Rukh Khan best actor, 'Animal' best picture at IIFA Awards in popular categories

Yas Island, Abu Dhabi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan won the best actor award at the IIFA 2024 ceremony, while the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed Animal walked away with trophies in best picture, best director and supporting actor categories.

Here is the winners list:

Best picture: Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Pranay Reddy Vanga -- Animal

Direction: Vidhu Vinod Chopra -- 12th Fail

Performance in a leading role (female): Rani Mukerji -- Mrs. Chatterjee vs Norway