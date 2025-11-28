Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakerala

Watch: 4 tourists stranded in Kerala's 'sky-dining' restaurant after crane fails; rescued after 1.5 hours

Locals reported that the tourists had been stranded since around 1.30 pm.
Last Updated : 28 November 2025, 12:48 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 November 2025, 12:48 IST
India NewsAccidentTrendingstranded

Follow us on :

Follow Us