<p>Idukki: Four tourists, with two children among them, were stranded about 150 feet above ground near Anachal on Friday after the crane lifting a 'sky-dining' restaurant malfunctioned.</p>.<p>The group was stuck for over two hours before the fire and rescue personnel reached the site around 4 pm after learning about the incident from news reports. The team rescued the four-member family safely.</p>.<p>Visuals on television showed personnel climbing ropes to reach the restaurant.</p>.<p>The two children and their mother were brought down first, followed by the father and a female restaurant staff member. By around 4.30 pm, all four tourists and the staff member had been safely evacuated.</p>.<p>The staff member told TV channels that there was no panic as they had received training to handle such situations. She said the family was from Kozhikode.</p><p>A fire official said the restaurant management did not seek assistance from the fire and rescue service, but units from Munnar and Adimali were dispatched after reports of the incident emerged.</p>.<p>An officer from Adimali police station said the management also did not inform the police, and it was residents who alerted authorities.</p>.<p>Locals reported that the tourists had been stranded since around 1.30 pm.</p>.<p>The official added that the crane's hydraulics appear to have malfunctioned, leaving the restaurant suspended over a hundred feet above ground.</p>.<p>The 'sky-dining' experience is part of the adventure tourism initiative in the hill district, the official noted. </p>