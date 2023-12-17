JOIN US
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Shah Rukh Khan fan club to hold special early morning show of 'Dunki' at Gaiety Cinema

Billed as a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love, Dunki is a comedy-drama film based on an illegal immigration technique named 'donkey flight'.
Last Updated 17 December 2023, 14:19 IST

Follow Us

Mumbai: A fan club dedicated to Shah Rukh Khan is set to organise an early morning show of the superstar's upcoming film Dunki on the day of its release on December 21 at Gaiety Cinema here.

SRK Universe, touted as the biggest Shah Rukh fan club, on Sunday said it has planned the 'first ever 5.55 am show' at the iconic theatre for the Rajkumar Hirani directorial.

The fan club shared the update on its official X page.

"After first ever 9am show at Gaiety (#Pathaan), first ever 6am show at Gaiety (#Jawan) thrilled to announce we are organizing first ever 5:55 AM show at Gaiety (555) for Dunki! (sic)" it said in the post.

According to SRK Universe, the 5.55 am slot is the "earliest show in the history of the iconic cinema" hall.

Previously, the fan club held the first ever 9 am show for Pathaan at Gaiety Cinema, which it followed up with the first 6 am show for Jawan at the same venue, it added in a press release.

Billed as a saga of friendships, borders, nostalgia for home and love, Dunki is a comedy-drama film based on an illegal immigration technique named 'donkey flight'.

It also stars Taapsee Pannu, Vicky Kaushal, Boman Irani, Vikram Kochhar and Anil Grover.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 December 2023, 14:19 IST)
Entertainment NewsShah Rukh KhanSRKTrendingRajkumar HiraniDunki

Follow us on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT