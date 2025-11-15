<p>New Delhi: Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan penned a lengthy note on his social media on Saturday expressing his gratitude for getting a commercial tower in Dubai named after him.</p>.<p>The commercial tower is called "Shahrukhz" and is slated to be completed by 2029. It will feature a statue of the actor at the entrance, in his signature pose.</p>.<p>Shah Rukh shared a post on his X handle and said he is humbled to have his name turn into an "integral part of the cityscape".</p>.<p>"It is humbling and deeply touching to have a landmark in Dubai carry my name and to be an integral part of the cityscape forever. Dubai has always been a special place for me - a city that celebrates dreams, ambition, and possibility," he wrote in the caption.</p>.Shah Rukh Khan reveals teaser of new movie 'King'.<p>"'Shahrukhz' by Danube - this Commercial tower is a symbol of how far belief and hard work can take you. I’m honoured to be associated with @DanubeProperties, a brand that mirrors the same spirit of aspiration and excellence. @ChairmanDanube #DanubeProperties," he added.</p>.<p>`Shah Rukh will next feature in "King". Directed by Siddharth Anand, who has previously collaborated with Shah Rukh in 2023's "Pathaan", which went on to emerge as a hit at the box office, the upcoming film is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix Pictures.</p>.<p>It is slated to release in 2026 and also stars Deepika Padukone and Suhana Khan in pivotal roles. </p>