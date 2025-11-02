<p>As fans celebrated legendary actor Shah Rukh Khan's birthday on Sunday, he took to social media to reveal a teaser of his much-anticipated film <em>King. </em></p><p>"Sau deshon mein badnaam, Duniya ne diya sirf ek hi naam - #KING #KingTitleReveal It’s Showtime! In Cinemas 2026," the post mentioned. </p>.<p><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/entertainment/king-to-be-directed-by-siddharth-anand-confirms-shah-rukh-khan-suhana-khan-pathaan-movie-3374342">The movie is directed by Siddharth Anand</a>, with Deepika Padukone, Abhishek Bachchan, and various other actors set to feature in the film. The film is set to release on 2026. </p>.Shah Rukh Khan birthday special: Five times SRK lent his voice to movie tracks.<p>Earlier in September, Deepika Padukone shared a post on Instagram, confirming her role in <em>King, </em>marking it as her sixth film alongside Khan.</p>.<p>Other actors confirmed to play characters in Anand's film are <em>Ram Lakhan</em> duo Jackie Shroff and Anil Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan as an antagonist, Arshad Warsi, and Khan's daughter Suhana. </p><p>He announced the movie at the Global Village in Dubai, earlier this year, taking the internet by storm. <em>King</em> is produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and Marflix, and the screenplay is written by Siddharth Anand, Suresh Nair, Sujoy Ghosh, and Sagar Pandya.</p>