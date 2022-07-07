SRK's monochrome picture takes over the Internet

Shah Rukh Khan's monochrome picture takes over the Internet

The picture was shared by Dadlani on Instagram and seems to be King Khan's recent images

IANS
IANS,
  • Jul 07 2022, 16:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2022, 16:17 ist
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Credit: Instagram/@poojadadlani02

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's latest black and white picture shared by his manager Pooja Dadlani has caused a tizzy on social media.

The picture was shared by Dadlani on Instagram and seems to be King Khan's recent images. In the photograph, the superstar is seen looking at the camera and smiling.

Sharing the picture, Dadlani wrote: "In a world full of Trends - A Timeless Classic!"

On the work front, SRK, who has completed three decades in the Hindi film industry, will be next seen in director Siddharth Anand's upcoming Pathaan.

He will share screen space with his Chennai Express co-star Deepika Padukone and it also features John Abraham in a pivotal role.

He is also joining hands with Tamil filmmaker Atlee for Jawan and also has Rajkumar Hirani's Dunki, which also stars Taapsee Pannu.

