Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's 'racist' remark on Ram Charan at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding sparks controversy

The three-day long pre-wedding festivities of Asia’s richest person, Mukesh Ambani’s younger son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant ended on a high note at Jamnagar with who’s who from the showbiz, business and political circuit gracing the event with their performance.

For the past couple of days, social media has been buzzing with pre-wedding function pictures. From bigwigs and celebrity performances to candid inside pictures, social media is flooded with this high-profile event that has made headlines across the globe.

Just when the festivity fever began to rest, a clip from the pre-wedding function stirred up a storm, leaving cinema lovers and Ram Charan and Shah Rukh Khan fans alike reeling in disbelief.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s remark on megastar Ram Charan has set off a firestorm of controversy.