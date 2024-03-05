Watch: Shah Rukh Khan's 'racist' remark on Ram Charan at Anant Ambani's pre-wedding sparks controversy

The three-day long pre-wedding festivities of Asia’s richest person, Mukesh Ambani’s younger son Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant ended on a high note at Jamnagar with who’s who from the showbiz, business and political circuit gracing the event with their performance.
For the past couple of days, social media has been buzzing with pre-wedding function pictures. From bigwigs and celebrity performances to candid inside pictures, social media is flooded with this high-profile event that has made headlines across the globe.
Just when the festivity fever began to rest, a clip from the pre-wedding function stirred up a storm, leaving cinema lovers and Ram Charan and Shah Rukh Khan fans alike reeling in disbelief.
Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s remark on megastar Ram Charan has set off a firestorm of controversy.
Ram Charan’s make-up artist, Zeba Hassan Zaidi, took to her Instagram stories and said that SRK’s remark on Ram Charan at the Ambani party was very disrespectful.
She said, “Bhend idly vada Ram Charan kahan hai tu”??? I walked out after this. So disrespectful towards a star like @alwaysramcharan. (sic)
Screen shot of MUA Zeba Hassan's Instagram story.
Credit: Instagram/@zebahassan
As this clip made its way to the public, social media platforms lit up with a flurry of reactions, with fans and South Cine industry insiders alike expressing their disappointment and outrage.
Several users took to their accounts to voice their dissent, condemning the comments as divisive and disrespectful, while Shah Rukh Khan's fans defended the actor saying that he was mouthing a dialogue from his film One 2 Ka 4.
The controversy served as a sobering reminder of the power and responsibility that comes with fame and influence. While celebrities, like all individuals, are entitled to their opinions, the public platform afforded to them demands a level of thoughtfulness and empathy in their words and actions.
On the work front, Shah Rukh Khan is busy finalising the script for the next project, Ram Charan is gearing up for the release of Game Changer which is helmed by ace filmmaker S Shankar.
(Published 05 March 2024, 09:40 IST)