Homeentertainment

'Shaitaan' movie review: Entertaining supernatural thriller

All in all, while the film explores some dark themes of superstition, horror, rituals and blackmagic, it remains a family-friendly watch.
Last Updated 08 March 2024, 22:59 IST

Shaitaan Hindi (theatres)
2024
3/5
Director: Vikas Bahl
Cast:Ajay Devgan R Madhavan Jyothika SarvananJanki Bodiwala

Directed by Vikas Bahl, 'Shaitaan' is a supernatural thriller that dives into the realms of yin and yang, or good and evil. The film is an exploration of blackmagic and evokes anticipation and anxiety in the audience. 

Actors Ajay Devgan and R Madhavan come together on screen as Kabir and Vanraj respectively, along with Jyothika Saravanan as Jyoti. Madhavan is brilliant as the villain, while Devgan’s timeless portrayal of the hero is impressive. The actors make up for the predictability of the script by doing justice to their roles. 

The film is the story of a family which is under attack by a man (Madhavan). He takes control of the daughter through black magic. The once-happy child has now become the puppet of the evil conspirator. The child, under the influence of evil, tries to commit acts which put both the child and the family in harm’s way. The father (Ajay Devgan) must do what he can to save her and his family.

Amit Triveni’s music is commendable and brings the film together quite well. All in all, while the film explores some dark themes of superstition, horror, rituals and blackmagic, it remains a family-friendly watch.

(Published 08 March 2024, 22:59 IST)
Entertainment NewsR MadhavanAjay Devgn

