'Shaitaan': First poster of the supernatural thriller is out

Actor R Madhavan unveiled the first poster of his upcoming supernatural thriller Shaitaan. He took to his social media account and gave a glimpse of the film.
The movie is helmed by Vikas Bahl and is slated to release on March 8. The black magic horror film also stars Ajay Devgn, Jyotika and Janki Bodiwala in pivotal roles.
While the plotline has been kept under the wraps by the makers, the poster of the film features a series of voodoo dolls and is dubbed to be the most gripping supernatural film of the year.
Madhavan's previous horror film, 13B: Fear Has a New Address, followed the story of a man's supernatural experiences in his newly purchased apartment.
Shaitaan is presented by Jio Studios, Ajay Devgn Ffilms and Panorama Studios International, and produced by Devgn, Jyoti Deshpande, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak.
On the work front apart from Shaitan, R. Madhavan also has Sashikanth's cricket drama, Test, Adhirshtasaali, and GD Naidu Biopic in the pipeline.