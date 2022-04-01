'Sharmaji Namkeen' review: A warm ode to retired life

Sharmaji Namkeen

Hindi (Amazon Prime Video)

Director: Hitesh Bhatia

Cast: Rishi Kapoor, Juhi Chawla, Paresh Rawal

Rating: 3/5

In ‘Sharmaji Namkeen’, Rishi Kapoor and Paresh Rawal have enacted the role of Brij Gopal Sharma, a man in his late fifties trying to embrace retirement. It’s a fine little story that narrates the dormant routine of many retired individuals who struggles to fight boredom. Rawal has performed the unfinished scenes of Kapoor after the latter’s death in 2020.

Brij uses his culinary skills and lands himself a pastime. A bunch of feisty ladies organise kitty parties, and soon Brij is not only the “specialist chef” hired for those gatherings, he is also loved by the gang. The film is fast, that is, there is not much room for introspective scenes. The bewildered phase when one confronts retirement is effectively brought out by Kapoor and Rawal.

Quite uncommon for Bollywood films or even Indian cinema at large, the movie brings to light the position of single fathers, who in their late fifties, attempt to readjust to their grown-up children. The kitty-party going women gang paints the real picture of camaraderie, a safe space where they speak up and empower one another. The movie provides a voice for women.

‘Sharmaji Namkeen’ has a message for grown-up children who force retired people to accept boredom because that’s what is considered ‘normal’.

Rawal’s brief appearances casually blend into the montage of Kapoor’s Brij. Rawal has tried his best to retain a lot of Kapoor’s approach to the character.

However, the subtle differences are hard to miss. For instance, Kapoor adorns a charming grumpiness in dealing with boredom while Rawal shows an irritable grumpiness to the same.

This is a movie that has beautifully captured the essence of not just Brij but also Rishi Kapoor himself.