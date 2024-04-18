JOIN US
Home

Shinova Soni’s paternity battle with Ravi Kishan garners more attention with personal pics

A controversy has erupted after a woman named Aparna Soni from Mumbai claimed that actor and politician Ravi Kishan is the father of her daughter Shinova. She held a press conference and further alleged that Ravi Kishan is denying his daughter's rights. This has sparked a wave of controversy and speculation across the country. Following this, Ravi Kishan's wife Preeti lodged a police complaint in Lucknow, based on which cops lodged an FIR. Amid all these, a string of pictures from Aparna Soni’s personal album has made its way to social media. In the family album, Ravi Kishan is seen with enjoying some personal moments with Aparna and their alleged daughter Shinova.
Last Updated 18 April 2024, 10:17 IST

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan is seen with Aparna Soni and Shinova Soni in this family album.

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan is seen with Aparna Soni and Shinova Soni in this family album.

Credit: Special Arrangement

An unseen picture of Ravi Kishan with Aparna and Shinova Soni.

An unseen picture of Ravi Kishan with Aparna and Shinova Soni.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Toddler Shinova Soni is seen in Ravi Kishan's lap. These pictures sent shockwaves across the nation, with speculation rife about the identity of the actor in question.

Toddler Shinova Soni is seen in Ravi Kishan's lap. These pictures sent shockwaves across the nation, with speculation rife about the identity of the actor in question.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Accusations have left many questioning the integrity of Ravi Kishan and the moral implications of his actions. In this photo, Ravi Kishan is seen playing with with Shinova Soni.

Accusations have left many questioning the integrity of Ravi Kishan and the moral implications of his actions. In this photo, Ravi Kishan is seen playing with with Shinova Soni.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Another picture of Shinova Soni with Ravi Kishan.

Another picture of Shinova Soni with Ravi Kishan.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Ravi Kishan, who has yet to respond publicly to the accusations, finds himself embroiled in a precarious situation with these pictures.

Ravi Kishan, who has yet to respond publicly to the accusations, finds himself embroiled in a precarious situation with these pictures.

Credit: Special Arrangement

It seems, Ravi Kishan also joined Shinova Soni at some parties. Here are some pictures from the party.

It seems, Ravi Kishan also joined Shinova Soni at some parties. Here are some pictures from the party.

Credit: Special Arrangement

As the story continues to unfold, all eyes are on the actor and the woman, awaiting further developments in this gripping saga of love, betrayal, and paternity.

As the story continues to unfold, all eyes are on the actor and the woman, awaiting further developments in this gripping saga of love, betrayal, and paternity.

Credit: Special Arrangement

(Published 18 April 2024, 10:17 IST)
India NewsEntertainmentBollywood newsravi kishan

