Shinova Soni’s paternity battle with Ravi Kishan garners more attention with personal pics

A controversy has erupted after a woman named Aparna Soni from Mumbai claimed that actor and politician Ravi Kishan is the father of her daughter Shinova. She held a press conference and further alleged that Ravi Kishan is denying his daughter's rights. This has sparked a wave of controversy and speculation across the country. Following this, Ravi Kishan's wife Preeti lodged a police complaint in Lucknow, based on which cops lodged an FIR. Amid all these, a string of pictures from Aparna Soni’s personal album has made its way to social media. In the family album, Ravi Kishan is seen with enjoying some personal moments with Aparna and their alleged daughter Shinova.