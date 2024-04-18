Shinova Soni’s paternity battle with Ravi Kishan garners more attention with personal pics

Actor and politician Ravi Kishan is seen with Aparna Soni and Shinova Soni in this family album.
An unseen picture of Ravi Kishan with Aparna and Shinova Soni.
Toddler Shinova Soni is seen in Ravi Kishan's lap. These pictures sent shockwaves across the nation, with speculation rife about the identity of the actor in question.
Accusations have left many questioning the integrity of Ravi Kishan and the moral implications of his actions. In this photo, Ravi Kishan is seen playing with with Shinova Soni.
Another picture of Shinova Soni with Ravi Kishan.
Ravi Kishan, who has yet to respond publicly to the accusations, finds himself embroiled in a precarious situation with these pictures.
It seems, Ravi Kishan also joined Shinova Soni at some parties. Here are some pictures from the party.
As the story continues to unfold, all eyes are on the actor and the woman, awaiting further developments in this gripping saga of love, betrayal, and paternity.
(Published 18 April 2024, 10:17 IST)