Homeentertainment

Shivarajkumar-starrer 'Ghost' to stream on ZEE5

Last Updated 13 November 2023, 14:14 IST

New Delhi: Kannada film Ghost, starring Shivarajkumar, will start streaming on ZEE5 from November 17.

The heist action thriller, written and directed by M G Srinivas, released in theatres on October 19.

The Kannada arm of ZEE5 shared the update on its official X page.

"OG - original gangstar... November 17 #Ghost #GhostOnZEE5 #WatchOnZEE5 @lordmgsrinivas @SandeshPro @ArjunJanyaMusic @TSeries @PenMovies @anupampkher @NimmaShivanna @jois_archie #ZEE5 #ZEE5Kannada," the streamer said in the post.

Ghost narrates the story of a man's (Rajkumar) quest for justice. It also stars Jayaram, Anupam Kher, Prashant Narayanan, Satya Prakash, and Archana Jois.

The film is produced by Sandesh Nagaraj of Sandesh Productions.

(Published 13 November 2023, 14:14 IST)
