<p>Bengaluru: When India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru inaugurated the Mysore Flying School at Jakkur Aerodrome in December 1948, he wished the institution “every success” and expressed satisfaction that the Mysore State was becoming “more and more air-conscious”. Seventy-seven years later, that vision appears to be under threat.</p>.<p>The state government’s proposal to relocate Bengaluru’s only Government Flying Training School (GFTS) to Mysuru has caused concern among aviation experts, who fear that the move could mark the beginning of the end for flying operations at the historic aerodrome and open up its 217-acre green space for commercial activities.</p>.<p>While the government has not formally announced any redevelopment plans, sources indicate that several ideas are being floated within official circles on reusing the prime land once the flying school is shifted.</p>.<p>Proposals under discussion reportedly range from drone-related activities to large-scale recreational infrastructure, including a golf course and a sports complex.</p>.<p>Aviation experts argue that successive governments have shown greater interest in exploring alternative uses for Jakkur Aerodrome from the real estate prism rather than strengthening it as a flying training hub.</p>.<p>They also questioned the logic of moving the training school to Mysuru, where operations would be conducted from an airfield managed by the Airports Authority of India (AAI).</p>.Bengaluru's ‘Jakkur Forest’ project gains traction online .<p>“The state already owns a dedicated aerodrome at Jakkur. Upgrading the existing infrastructure would cost a fraction of what will be spent in Mysuru, where airspace and runway usage will have to be shared,” a source said.</p>.<p>Concerns over the aerodrome’s future are not new. Capt Aravind Sharma, who had approached the High Court against the construction of an elevated highway through Jakkur Aerodrome, recalled how defence authorities ensured the rerouting of the same project to protect the Air Force station in Yelahanka.</p>.<p>“At Jakkur, however, the government allowed the runway to be narrowed to accommodate the highway. This project killed the flying school,” he said.</p>.<p>Pilots operating out of Jakkur insist that the argument of inadequate runway length is being overstated.</p>.<p>Captain Murali Ramakrishna, who flies three aircraft from the aerodrome, said the facility remains operationally viable.</p>.<p>“If a 3,000-foot runway can be built on six acres elsewhere, there is no reason why the government cannot create or rebuild a longer runway on a 200-plus acre site,” he said, suggesting that a change in runway alignment could address current limitations.</p>.<p>Some aviation specialists argue that the aerodrome could instead be diversified to include aerospace sports such as paramotoring and paragliding, alongside pilot training, to promote air-mindedness among citizens.</p>.<p>“Globally, cities are preparing for new technologies, like electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft. If Bengaluru gives up land like Jakkur now, there will be no space left to accommodate the future,” an expert said. </p>