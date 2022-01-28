Shruti Haasan: There is no shame in therapy

Actor Shruti Haasan, returning after a two-year break, is shooting back-to-back projects, even while finding time to write and compose music. She will soon be seen in director Prashanth Neel’s film ‘Salaar’, opposite Prabhas.

Shruti has signed a film with Telugu superstar Chiranjeevi and has a couple of web series lined up for release. As she turned a year older on January 28, she shares with Showtime about how her father influenced her, about OTT platforms, and why it is important to seek therapy.

Excerpts:

How is it to return after a two-year break?

I would surely recommend it to others. When I was on a break, people were curious about why I was not in the rat race. Being in a particular position never really mattered to me. I need to be myself. I am grateful to be back in full swing.

How was it to shoot for ‘Salaar’?

I have been on a lot of movies sets but the feel and vibe of shooting for ‘Salaar’, is like being in a creative project with art installations. The photography shoots have a certain tonality to them. The whole crew understands exactly what director Prashanth Neel wants. The locations are beautiful but I don’t want to reveal anything more. Prashanth is a lovely person to work with. ‘KGF’ was visually spectacular and ‘Salaar’ will be no different.

Actors are preferring OTT platforms today...

I am a huge fan of OTT platforms and a serial binge-watcher too. Actors can deliver a different kind of performance on OTT because there is enough room to tell a story. I have a series releasing on Amazon in the first week of February and the character is different from what I have ever played. I played an interesting character in Nag Ashwin’s ‘xLife’ in the Netflix anthology ‘Pitta Kathalu’.

Tell us about your first original song video ‘Edge’, which was released during the pandemic?

‘Edge’ was written from an autobiographical place — after realising that I was the kind of person who learned a lot of lessons from the edge — a point where you either have a chance to fall or fly. My writing is now about acknowledging my vulnerabilities and building an armor with them. The song is about reaching the core of your emotions instead of brushing it aside.

What inspires you to write music?

I am influenced by the world around me. I don’t write specifically about a time or a moment in my life. My music captures a larger picture of what it means to be in that space.

How was it to be raised under your father’s guidance?

My father always encouraged my sister and me to find our own way, do our best, and be ourselves. When you belong to a family of actors, it is common to be asked about your lineage.

I remember long ago, when I was promoting a film with actor Rishi Kapoor, he got asked by someone about his family name and legacy. I asked him ‘Doesn’t this ever end?’ and he replied, ‘No beta, it doesn’t. You have to just do you.’

I put my energy into taking the best of what I could learn from my father and carrying on as me.

You have, on several occasions, spoken about the importance of seeking therapy...

It is an important topic of conversation. I have benefitted from therapy and there is no harm in acknowledging that ‘it is okay to not be okay’. I find that people are still apprehensive about therapy. I suffered debilitating bouts of anxiety from a young age and didn’t show it. I was compensating and covering it up. When I started healing through therapy and acknowledging it, I finally reached a place where I could speak about it publicly. When I did that, the feedback I got was encouraging.