<p>Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/siddaramaiah">Siddaramaiah</a> on Tuesday instructed the authorities concerned to grant tax exemption to the recently released Kannada film 'Landlord', which he said is based on the themes of social inequality and caste-based exploitation.</p>.<p>Taking to social media platform 'X', the chief minister expressed hope that this decision will inspire the making of more films like <em>Landlord</em> that shed light on social issues in the days to come.</p>.<p>"I have instructed the concerned authorities to grant tax exemption to the film <em>Landlord</em>, starring Duniya Vijay, which is based on the themes of social inequality and caste-based exploitation," he said.</p>.'Landlord' Film Review: Vijay shines as the voice of the oppressed.<p>The chief minister said it is his belief that cinema is a highly effective medium to convey meaningful messages to the public, shape public opinion, and bring about social transformation.</p>.<p>"When films address social concerns, it is our moral responsibility as a government to stand by and support such efforts," he added.</p>.<p>The Kannada action-drama movie 'Landlord', starring Duniya Vijay and directed by Jadeshaa K Hampi, was released in theaters on January 23, 2026. </p>