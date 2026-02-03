Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Siddaramaiah directs officials to grant tax exemption to Kannada film 'Landlord'

'When films address social concerns, it is our moral responsibility as a government to stand by and support such efforts.'
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 12:25 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 12:25 IST
Entertainment NewsKarnatakaSiddaramaiahkannada film

Follow us on :

Follow Us