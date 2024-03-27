Siddharth, Aditi Rao Hydari secretly tie the knot at a temple in Telangana

In a move that has left fans and the entertainment industry alike in a state of astonishment, actor Siddharth has reportedly married Aditi Rao Hydari in a private ceremony held at a serene temple in Telangana.

The wedding was held today morning and was an intimate affair with very close friends and family members in attendance. According to sources close to the Chithha star, the decision to keep the wedding very private affair was a deliberate one, aimed at maintaining privacy and intimacy on their special day.

Siddharth and Aditi are dating each other for the past couple of years and have managed to keep their love life largely out of the spotlight.

However, Siddharth and Aditi’s wedding news has caught many by surprise, sparking a flurry of congratulatory messages and well-wishes from fans and colleagues.

It is expected that the couple will soon confirm this news by releasing their wedding pictures.