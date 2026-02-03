Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeentertainment

Social media erupts after Jatin Sarna confirms Vidya Balan, Mithun Chakraborty’s cameos in 'Jailer 2'

However, a recent candid social media update has provided the confirmation the audience was waiting for, confirming a massive cross-industry collaboration for the superstar’s sequel.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 13:09 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 03 February 2026, 13:09 IST
Entertainment NewsKollywood NewsMithun ChakrabortyRajinikanthVidya Balansun picturesNelson DilipkumarFilmyzilla

Follow us on :

Follow Us