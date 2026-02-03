<p>Superstar Rajinikanth’s <em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jailer">Jailer</a> 2</em> continues to be 2026's most talked-about project, with the makers tightly safeguarding its star-studded ensemble. The internet is already buzzing with speculation about Shah Rukh Khan, Vijay Sethupathi, Vidya Balan and Mithun Chakraborty's involvement in the project. </p><p>However, a recent candid social media update has provided the confirmation the audience was waiting for, confirming a massive cross-industry collaboration for the superstar’s sequel.</p>.<p>Thanks to actor Jatin Sarna, who inadvertently confirmed <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vidya-balan">Vidya Balan</a> and <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/mithun-chakraborty">Mithun Chakraborty</a>’s participation. Following the completion of his filming schedule, Jatin Sarna took to social media to thank the makers of <em>Jailer 2</em> by sharing a series of gratitude-filled images on social media. Thanking Sun Pictures, Nelson Dilipkumar, and Rajinikanth, while simultaneously giving fans a glimpse into the world of <em>Jailer 2</em>.</p><p>The images have set social media ablaze, with fans widely circulating the images on social media. The buzz for <em>Jailer 2</em> has reached an entirely new level of intensity following the post. Elevating the craze with its immense pan-India appeal, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nelson-dilipkumar">Nelson Dilipkumar</a>'s <em>Jailer 2</em> aims to scale up the cameo formula that made Jailer a blockbuster. </p>.After Mithun Chakraborty, this Bollywood actress comes on board for Rajinikanth’s 'Jailer 2'.<p>Mirroring the first film’s strategy, the sequel has also incorporated big cameos. Nelson is making sure that Jailer 2 lives up to the expectations and emerges as a must-watch, perfect Rajinikanth entertainer and gets celebrated in every corner of the country. </p><p>With the majority of the film already shot and post-production underway, <em>Jailer 2</em> is entering its completion. The final schedule will roll in Mohali, Punjab, to complete the remaining scenes, keeping the project on track for its scheduled theatrical release.</p><p>Produced by Sun Pictures, <em>Jailer 2</em> is an action-comedy sequel to the 2023 blockbuster starring Rajinikanth and is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar with a plan for a worldwide release on June 12, 2026.</p>