Announcement came from Trump as US had imposed reciprocal tariff: Goyal
Hello Readers! India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will bring down reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 25 per cent, US President Donald Trump said on Monday after a phone conversation with Prime Minister Modi. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.
India-US trade deal will open huge opportunities for poor, fishermen, farmers and youth: Commerce Minister Goyal.
17:5503 Feb 2026
PM Modi has concluded long-awaited trade deal with US, entire nation is congratulating him: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
18:4703 Feb 2026
Major step in strengthening bilateral trade ties: Dept of Commerce
A major step in strengthening bilateral trade ties, the India–US Trade Agreement provides preferential access for Indian goods, boosts production in labour-intensive sectors, and creates large employment opportunities, reinforcing India's manufacturing and export growth under the…
US had imposed reciprocal tariff, so announcement regarding reduction came from President Trump: Goyal
18:0803 Feb 2026
Regrettable that Rahul Gandhi is trying to mislead nation, he has nothing to do with India's progress: Goyal
Union Minister of Commerce and Industry, Piyush Goyal, says, "... Rahul Gandhi is a symbol of negativity, and by associating with him, the leaders of the DMK, TMC, Samajwadi Party, and all of them, perhaps they are envious of India's bright future, the new…