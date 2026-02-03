Menu
India-US trade deal Updates | Announcement came from Trump as US had imposed reciprocal tariff: Goyal

Hello Readers! India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will bring down reciprocal tariffs on Indian goods to 18 per cent from the current 25 per cent, US President Donald Trump said on Monday after a phone conversation with Prime Minister Modi. Stay tuned to track the latest updates.
Last Updated : 03 February 2026, 13:17 IST
17:5603 Feb 2026

India-US trade deal Updates | India-US trade deal will open huge opportunities for poor, fishermen, farmers and youth: Commerce Minister Goyal.

17:5503 Feb 2026

India-US trade deal Updates | PM Modi has concluded long-awaited trade deal with US, entire nation is congratulating him: Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.

18:4703 Feb 2026

India-US trade deal Updates | Major step in strengthening bilateral trade ties: Dept of Commerce

18:0903 Feb 2026

India-US trade deal Updates | US had imposed reciprocal tariff, so announcement regarding reduction came from President Trump: Goyal

18:0803 Feb 2026

India-US trade deal Updates | Regrettable that Rahul Gandhi is trying to mislead nation, he has nothing to do with India's progress: Goyal

17:5603 Feb 2026

17:5503 Feb 2026

Published 03 February 2026, 03:17 IST
