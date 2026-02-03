<p>Home Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/g-parameshwara">G Parameshwara</a> on Tuesday said that the decision on whether a judicial inquiry will be set up to probe CJ Roy’s death lies with Union Finance Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/nirmala-sitharaman">Nirmala Sitharaman</a>. </p><p>“I know that a letter has been written (by Kerala CM) to the finance minister, but I do not know the contents. Let us wait on what she decides. The Income Tax (IT) Department falls under the finance minister. We have set up a special investigation team (SIT), which has begun the probe. Based on their report, we will decide on the next course of action,” Parameshwara said. </p>.C J Roy death | No death note or diary found; evidence points to suicide: SIT.<p>“The SIT will record statements of the family members and others as needed. Before the investigation concludes, we can’t say the reason,” he added. </p><p>Continuing its investigation, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) is also examining the medical history of Roy to understand whether he had a history of mental illness. Reportedly, Roy had visited a psychiatrist in Jayanagar, a day before his death on January 30. </p><p>Sources said that Roy's claim to be debt-free may have led the IT department to probe him to find out the sources of his funds. “Investigations have accessed his call detail records and other technical records. A detailed scouring is underway to find out who Roy spoke with immediately before his death and who were frequent callers,” sources said.</p>