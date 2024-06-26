Sonakshi shares new, unseen pictures from wedding with Zaheer Iqbal

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha delighted her followers on Instagram by sharing some adorable unseen pictures from her wedding, just days after tying the knot with Zaheer Iqbal.
Credit: Instagram/@aslisona
The newly released pictures capture intimate moments from their special day, showcasing the couple's happiness.
These candid shots perfectly captured the couple's chemistry while dancing, laughing, and enjoying the company of their loved ones.
Zaheer Iqbal, who wore an off-white open sherwani over a white kurta set, is seen giving a peck on Sonakshi's forehead.
The love birds opted for a private ceremony to tie the knot on June 23 at Sonakshi’s residence, followed by a grand reception for their friends from the film industry.
Published 26 June 2024, 06:47 IST