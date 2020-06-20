Sonakshi Sinha deactivates Twitter account

Actor Sonakshi Sinha on Saturday said she was deactivating her Twitter account to stay away from negativity and protect her sanity.

The actor made the revelation in an Instagram post.

"The first step to protecting your sanity is to stay away from negativity. And nowhere more of that than Twitter these days! Chalo, I'm off - deactivating my account. Bye guys, peace out," Sonakshi posted alongside a gif featuring actor-filmmaker Amy Poehler.

She has also disabled the comments section of her Instagram account.

Early this week, filmmaker Shashank Khaitan also quit Twitter and called it a breeding ground for hate and negativity.

Meanwhile, filmmaker Karan Johar, who has been trolled for working primarily with star kids, in the wake of Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely demise, has unfollowed most of the industry people on Twitter. 

