Sonam Kapoor joins Jio MAMI Film Festival as brand ambassador for 'word to screen' initiative

“As actors, we are constantly looking for compelling, disruptive and engaging stories that touch the hearts of the people. By supporting a platform like Word to Screen, I am taking a step towards ensuring the industry benefits from this initiative and we tell a lot more meaningful stories to our audience..As a voracious reader, I understand the power of an incredible story and how a well-written book can form the backbone of a compelling film narrative,” the 38-year-old actor said in a statement.