<p>'What is your opinion about wearing a burqa?' a friend asks Noor Begum. "It is the woman's choice...if she wishes to wear, she should; if not, she should not. Just like some men wear pants, some pyjamas," Noor replies almost guilelessly.</p><p>Quite the only dialogue with any political overtone in this gentle movie that glides through the life of Noor Begum (inspired by legendary Kashmiri singer Raj Begum). Kashmir, in this tale of quiet rebellion, serves as a beautiful backdrop at best, and its seething conflicts, growing discontent, and religious clashes barely get a mention.</p><p>Saba Azad, as the young Zeeba/Noor, is quite poised; her mannerisms and dialogue delivery are apt, even effortless. Soni Razdan's portrayal of the older Noor shines with subtle pauses and glances; her sighs tell many stories. </p><p>In its admittedly naive simplicity, there is a charm, a certain softness that makes you want to be less critical and more accommodating. The music by Abay Sopori, rooted in Kashmiri folk and sung mellifluously by Masrat Un Nissa, is the beating heart of the film. The story, however, unfolds most predictably, so much so that even the 'big confrontation' of Noor's life — with her moji (mother), who is steeped in orthodoxy — does not jolt you at all. There is no edge to any of the conflicts Noor faces, nor is there enough drama around the suspicious fire that destroys nearly all the records of her performances. But there is music, tender and beguiling. </p><p>(The film is streaming on Amazon Prime Video)</p>