<p>New Delhi: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Friday directed concerned officials to complete the work of the holding area at New Delhi Railway Station at the earliest.</p><p>The minister also reviewed the work on construction of the holding area. The holding areas are being built for better crowd management during festivals.</p><p>A permanent holding area is being built towards Ajmeri Gate of New Delhi Railway Station premises to ensure smooth management of passengers during festivals, when the crowd of passengers increases. </p><p>The holding area is divided into three functional zones - </p><p>Pre ticketing area: 1950 sq m - This space can accommodate approximately 2700 passengers during rush hours.</p><p>Ticketing Area: 2288 sq m - It can accommodate 3100 passengers for smooth passenger movement.</p><p>Post Ticketing Area: 1570 sq m - It can accommodate around 1350 passengers providing sufficient space for queuing, security checks, luggage scanning.</p><p>At the holding area several facilities are available to passengers including 22 ticket counters, two toilet blocks, public address system, electronic display board for information, AI based surveillance camera, luggage scanner, signage for passengers guidance, integrated with Metro connectivity, said a statement from the railways.</p><p>Currently, the work of this holding area is in progress. While constructing this holding area, many challenging tasks like shifting of ATM counters, shifting of two electric high masts, removal of two mobile towers, shifting of prepaid taxi stand, shifting of Delhi Police cabin are being done, the statement said.</p>