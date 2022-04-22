'Sonic The Hedgehog 2' movie review: Passable adventure comedy

Cast: Ben Shwartz, Idris Elba, Jim Carrey and James Marsden

Director: Jeff Fowler

Rating: 2.5/5

'Sonic The Hedgehog', which hit the screens in 2020, was not exactly a shining example of brilliant storytelling as the narrative lacked depth. It, however, became popular among kids as it managed to offer them some whacky entertainment. 'Sonic The Hedgehog 2' is a decent sequel that pretty much lives up to the standards set by the first part but does not quite take the franchise to the next level.

The movie revolves around what happens when the menacing Eggman teams up with the almost unstoppable Knuckles to eliminate 'that rodent'. The two soon realise that Sonic is not alone as he finds an ally in Miles Prower, a flying fox. The basic plot has pretty much everything -- right from adventure to humour -- that one expects from a film made for children. It, however, does not quite reach its potential as this story, unlike the ones seen in Pixar films such as Soul and Onward, lacks a strong emotional core. While the writers try to compensate by focusing on the bond between the titular character and his adoptive father, the effort goes in vain.

'Sonic The Hedgehog 2' opens with a scene in which Eggman quarrels with 'himself' as he tries to plot his revenge. While this sequence is not comic gold, it will appeal to those who liked the character's antics in the first film. The action then shifts to Earth where we see Sonic wreaking havoc, courtesy his failed attempts at being a hero.

This is followed by a scene in which the lead character's adoptive father gives him a pep talk while advising him to be more responsible. Although the intention behind the sequence is commendable, it feels forced as it lacks the emotional intensity needed to make an impact.

The first half, however, makes for a decent watch despite these shortcomings as the pre-intermission scene offers some wild entertainment and sets the stage for what is to follow. The film sadly falters in the second half as some of the action is too outlandish even by Sonic standards. The twist, which lays the foundation for the climax, falls flat as it is highly predictable. The final scenes, however, work well as they carry a sweet and simple message.

Coming to performances, Ben Shwartz matches the standards he set for himself with his voice acting in the first part. Edris Elba proves to be the right choice for Knuckles as his strong voice makes this character come across as genuinely menacing.

Jim Carrey is at his eccentric best in 'Sonic 2'. His performance here has shades of his work in the cult film 'The Mask'. James Mardsen makes his presence felt even though he is a tad underutilised. The rest of the cast is adequate.

The background music is quite good as it ups the funkiness quotient of most scenes. The editing could have been better as some sequences, especially the ones set in 'Siberia', get too stretched. The other production values are up to the mark.

